Mumbai: Hours after being arrested by the ED, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was on Wednesday produced before a special court in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Malik was taken to the ED's office in south Mumbai for questioning and he was later arrested. The 62-year-old NCP leader, who was vocal against the Central government, was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

However, soon after his arrest, Malik told the media from inside the vehicle, "We will fight and we will win. Will expose all."

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai He was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022



Why was Malik arrested?

The ED officials said his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was “evasive” in his replies.

Malik’s alleged links to some property deals with those convicted for the Mumbai blasts are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated.

Notably, Mallik had been in the news for the last few months after he made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoings against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has denied the claims.

Earlier, Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai unit last year.

The move from the ED comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld including alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s aides.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister.