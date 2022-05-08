Mumbai: Five members of a family including three children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Dombivali in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday. As per reports, the family members had jumped into the quarry to save one of the accompanying child members who apparently slipped and fell into the water. The incident took place around 4 pm in Sandip village, said a fire brigade official.Also Read - Hero Dog Saves Baby Deer From Drowning, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | Watch

"A woman and her daughter-in-law were washing clothes near the quarry when one of the woman's three grandchildren, who were sitting close by, slipped into the water. The other four tried to rescue the child but they all drowned," he said.

The deceased were identified as Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30) and grandchildren Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13) and Nilesh (15). The bodies were fished out and an accidental deaths case has been registered at Dombivali police station, the official said.

J D More, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dombivli Division said, “From prima facie, it looks like the first victim drowned, and to save him the others went into the water and they too drowned”.