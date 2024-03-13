Home

Female Leopard Cub Rescued, Reunited With Mother Same Day In Maharashtra

During the sugarcane harvesting season, mewling of leopard cubs in the fields is a common sound.

Reunion Marks Victory For Wildlife Conservation!

Wildlife Conservation: In a stirring wildlife rescue operation, a female leopard cub was successfully reunited with its mother after being found near a sugarcane field in Waghale village, situated in the Shirur Forest Range of Maharashtra. The cub, estimated to be nearly 2 months old, was discovered by a vigilant farmer who promptly informed forest officials, initiating a chain of events that led to the cub’s rescue, treatment, and ultimate reunion by Wildlife SOS and the Junnar forest division.

During the sugarcane harvesting season, mewling of leopard cubs in the fields is a common sound. In a recent incident that unfolded on Sunday in Waghale village, a female leopard cub was found distressed in a sugarcane field. The farmer, recognising the need for immediate intervention, contacted the Maharashtra Forest Department, who swiftly responded to the call for assistance.

Upon being informed by the forest department officers, the Wildlife SOS and Junnar forest division teams, along with the veterinarians, travelled nearly 70 km to reach the rescue location. After a comprehensive health assessment, the team identified the cub as a female, nearly 2 months old, with minor wounds and scratches on her paws. Additionally, she displayed signs of dullness and dehydration.

Dr. Adithyan N, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS shared insights into the cub’s treatment, stating, “We focused on providing the cub with the necessary medical care, including fluid therapy to address dehydration and ointments in the form of topical medication for the wounds. After ensuring her good health, we carefully placed the cub in a safe box and immediately initiated the reunion process.”

Camera traps were strategically deployed in the vicinity to closely monitor the reunion process. To the joy and relief of all involved, the mother leopard made an appearance the very same evening. After assessing the surroundings, she approached the box, identified her cub, and gently picked her up by the scruff of her neck. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and the pair retreated into the wild, marking a successful reunion.

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division said, “We are glad that the collaborative efforts led to the timely treatment and successful reunion of the cub with its mother. Since it’s the sugarcane harvesting season, we would urge all the farmers to inform the local forest officers should they spot any leopard cubs. This will ensure the well-being of the cub and its return to the wild.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “The prompt initial response from the local farmer and the subsequent efforts of Wildlife SOS and the forest department shows the impact of collaborative efforts. Each reunion contributes to a healthy leopard population in the wild, playing a crucial role in maintaining the delicate ecological balance in that area’s natural environment.”

