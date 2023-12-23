Home

Maharashtra

Female Leopard Rescued From 50 Feet Deep Well By Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Department

Female Leopard Rescued From 50 Feet Deep Well By Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Department

Upon retrieval, the leopard underwent an on-site examination, revealing that the leopard is a female, approximately 7-8 years old.

The initial assessment indicated minor scrapes and scratches, likely incurred during the fall into the well. (Images: Wildlife SOS)

Female Leopard Rescued: In yet another inspiring instance of a triumphant wildlife rescue mission, the collaborative and dedicated efforts of Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department resulted in the successful retrieval of a female leopard from a hazardous 50-foot-deep well in Manjarwadi village, located in Junnar forest range.

Trending Now

On Saturday, a concerned farmer reported to the forest department that a leopard had fallen into a perilously deep well in Manjarwadi village. Realising the urgency of the situation, the Maharashtra Forest Department with the Wildlife SOS rescue team reached on spot to manage the critical situation.

You may like to read

Upon arrival, the rescue team gauged the situation and assessed the well to be nearly 50 feet deep. The rescue operation commenced with the careful lowering of a specially devised trap cage into the deep well. This cage facilitated the leopard’s safe boarding, ensuring a secure extraction from the precarious situation. The collaborative efforts of the forest officers and the Wildlife SOS team were crucial in executing the rescue operation efficiently.

Upon retrieval, the leopard underwent an on-site examination, revealing that the leopard is a female, approximately 7-8 years old. The initial assessment indicated minor scrapes and scratches, likely incurred during the fall into the well. Subsequently, the Wildlife SOS team transported the leopard to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for further evaluation and care.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, stated, “The leopard is currently under our care at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre. After a thorough examination, we found that she has suffered minor injuries, and we are providing her with the necessary medical attention. Our team is dedicated to ensuring her swift recovery and eventual release back into her natural habitat.”

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, expressed gratitude for the prompt response, saying, “The coordination between the forest department and Wildlife SOS was instrumental in the success of this rescue operation. As soon as we received the call, our teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of the leopard.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted the ongoing threat posed by open wells to wild animals and emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts. “Open wells continue to pose a threat to wildlife, but the combined efforts of various stakeholders, including villagers and the forest department, make these rescue operations possible. Our team is highly skilled to conduct these rescue operations, and we look forward to the leopard’s release back into the wild, once she has fully recovered.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.