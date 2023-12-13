Home

FIR Registered Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut For Writing Objectionable Article Against PM Modi in ‘Saamana’.

Reacting to the development, Sanjay Raut said Amit Shah made remarks on former PM Jawaharlal Nehru a few days earlier, will a case get registered against him?

On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut was booked on the charge of sedition and other offenses for writing an objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Mumbai: The Yavatmal Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on a charge of sedition and other offences for writing an alleged objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Saamana’. The FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Raut under sections 153A, 505B and 124A of IPC.

Sanjay Raut on the FIR registered against him for objectionable writeup against PM in ‘Saamana’ said, “We have respect for PM Narendra Modi…Amit Shah made remarks on former PM Jawaharlal Nehru a few days earlier, will a case get registered against him? We have democracy in this country and many politicians give statements. If people would register cases against it, then they don’t have the right to say that they fought against emergency.”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on a case registered against him for objectionable writeup against PM in 'Saamana'; says, "We have respect for PM Narendra Modi…Amit Shah made remarks on Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru a few days earlier, will a case get… pic.twitter.com/hfYGIwsRR5 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

The FIR was registered after BJP’s Yavatmal district coordinator Nitin Bhutada lodged a complaint against the Rajya Sabha member, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

Hitting back, Raut accused the BJP of “censorship”. “The BJP had no right to say that it stood up against the Emergency because the fight was against such kind of censorship. The criticism in Saamana is political,” he said.

In the complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut wrote the objectionable article on December 10.

The case was registered on Monday at Umarkhed police station in Yavatmal under sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint and will conduct a probe,” he said.

The law on sedition, which provides for a maximum jail term of life under section 124A of the IPC for creating “disaffection towards the government”, was brought into the penal code in 1890, a full 57 years before Independence and almost 30 years after the IPC came into being.

