Mumbai: At least six people were killed and 23 others injured in a massive fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning. As per updates, the fire broke out at 7 AM in Sachinam Heights building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when several residents were still asleep, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told news agency PTI.

Soon after the incident, PM Modi took stock of the situation and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo. Giving details, the PMO said that the injured would be given Rs 50,000:

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government also announced compensation and said it will give an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at the Kamala building in Mumbai’s Tardeo area. This was announced by Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Talking about the incident, the civic official said, “It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 19th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Several persons were rescued, of them 29 were taken to different nearby hospitals as some of them were injured, while others complained of health problems, like suffocation.”

As per the updates, seven of the injured were taken to the BMC-run Nair Hospital, where five died, while one more succumbed to injuries at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital.

The BMC further added that 17 injured were admitted to Bhatia Hospital, where five were discharged following treatment, while three of the 12, who are currently undergoing treatment there, are in a critical condition.

The BMC also stated that on being alerted, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the building to douse the fire, which was tagged as level-3 (major). The blaze was extinguished by 12.20 PM.