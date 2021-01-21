New Delhi: Soon after a massive fire broke out at Serum Institute of India in Pune, CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said he is currently only focused on rescuing people who might still be stuck inside the building where a fire broke out. Also Read - Photos Show Extent of Fire At Pune's Serum Institute of India

Speaking to India Today TV, Poonawalla said SII is at present looking out to save people first then will assess the damage.

However, other reports suggested sources as saying that the Covishield production will not be affected.

The fire broke out at a time when the Serum Institute of India is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine for the vaccination drive across the country. The vaccine has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covishield is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use approval in India.

As per latest reports, the building that caught fire was not being used to manufacture or store the Covid-19 vaccine. Reports also suggested that the affected building was an under-construction unit near the main gate of the 100-acre campus. At least 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

Giving further details, Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said that three out of the four people stuck inside the building had been rescued.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 PM on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises. Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing out from the Serum Institute facility.

“We have sent water tenders to the spot,” a fire brigade official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemic is made.