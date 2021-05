Palghar: A massive fire on Thursday broke out in a chemical tanker which was kept outside Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area of Palghar district. The fire later spread to plastic pipes kept in the nearby areas. As per latest report, 5 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. Preliminary reports suggest no injury has been reported so far. Details awaited. Also Read - Pune Lockdown: Steps to Apply For e-pass And 7 Mistakes to Avoid | All You Need to Know