Thane: A major fire broke out on Friday at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane. As per latest updates, one fire engine has been pressed into action. The media reports suggested that no casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane. One fire engine has been pressed into action. No casualties have been reported. The firefighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/hZOFdNig6P — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

However, the firefighting operation was underway when this report was filed. More details will be added soon.