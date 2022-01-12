Mumbai: A massive fire on Wednesday broke out at a godown in Mumbai’s Madanpur area. As per latest reports from the BMC, the fire was confined to the ground floor and one (floor). The BMC further added that 8 fire tenders, 5 jumbo tenders and ambulance services have rushed to the spot.Also Read - COVID-19: As Cases Sour In India, Mumbai, Delhi Register Slight Dip In Fresh Infections

It must be noted that a similar fire had two days back broken out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in Byculla, Mumbai. Also Read - Maharashtra: 68 CBI Personnel Working At Agency’s Bandra Office Tests Positive For COVID-19

A level 2 fire breaks out at a godown in Madanpur, Mumbai; fire confined to the ground floor plus one (floor). 8 fire tenders, 5 jumbo tenders, ambulance at the spot: BMC — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

Also Read - From Weekend Curfew to Section 144: States Impose Fresh Restrictions to Contain COVID | Full List Here

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire brigades were sent to the spot to douse the flames. “The fire was later brought under control,” KD Ghadigaonkar, divisional fire officer said and added that no casualties were reported in the incident.