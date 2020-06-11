New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire on Thursday broke out at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford Market. As per latest updates, four fire engines and four water tankers have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. Moreover, the Mumbai Fire Department has started efforts to douse the blaze. Also Read - Fire at Baghjan Oil Well in Assam: People Evacuated From Affected Area, PM Modi Assures All Possible Help

It is believed that the fire broke out at 4:16 PM as a call about the fire incident was made to the Mumbai Fire Department at that time. However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No injury or casualty has been reported as of now. The market is not far from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

Established in 1871 and known as Mahatma Jyotirai Phule Market, it is one of the most prominent street markets in India’s economic capital.

Several shops in the famous market sell household items such a vegetables, fruits, poultry, imported food items.