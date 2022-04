New Delhi: A major fire broke out in about 5-6 godowns in the Parge Nagar area of Kondhwa, Pune. Ten fire engines are present on the spot to douse the fire and rescue the trapped people if any.Also Read - Agni Kheli: Devotees Throw Balls of Fire At Each Other to Mark Unique Ritual in Karnataka | Watch

More details are awaited. Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Delhi's Narela; no Casualty Reported