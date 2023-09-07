Home

Fire Department Called In After 160 Kg Thane Woman Falls From Bed

The family of an ailing woman weighing 160 kg sought the help of the fire department to lift her up after she fell from her bed in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Thane, Maharashtra: The Thane fire department on Thursday received a unusual request as they were called in to help lift a morbidly obese ailing woman after she fell from the bed at her flat in Waghbil area at around 8 AM in the morning.

According to officials, the family of an ailing woman weighing 160 kg sought the help of the fire department to lift her up after she fell from her bed in Maharashtra’s Thane city. They said the 62-year-old woman suffers from issues due being overweight and her poor health, accidentally fell from her bed around 8 am in their flat in the Waghbil area.

When the woman’s family were unable to lift her up and place her back on the bed, they called in the fire department officials for help, an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told news agency PTI.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of TMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the panicked family members then called the fire officials for help.

A team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the flat, lifted the woman up and placed her on the bed, he said. The woman did not sustain any injuries due to the fall, the official said.

While RDMC responds to several emergency calls, this was an unusual one, he said.

TMC chief pulls up officials over unauthorised constructions

Meanwhile, in related news, TMC Commissioner on Wednesday pulled up the civic officials over the unauthorised constructions in the city, asking them to immediately act against the offenders and file police complaints instead of being just “spectators”.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar gave the instructions during an emergency meeting held here, a day after district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai asked the officials to act tough against the unauthorised constructions, PTI reported.

During the meeting, Bangar directed the TMC officials to ensure that unauthorised structures do not receive water and power supply.

He warned that action will be taken against executive engineers if new unauthorised structures are found getting water and electricity supply.

“The officials should not remain spectators…Are you waiting for the unauthorised structures to claim the lives of people? Ensure that due to your negligence the lives of people are not risked,” he asked the senior officials.

Boards should be put up outside illegal structures, informing people not to purchase houses in the project and complaints should be lodged with the police against the offenders for further action, he said.

Pointing out that a number of complaints about illegal constructions have been received from Kalwa, Diwa and Mumbra areas in the city, Bangar said, “While demolishing the unauthorised buildings and houses, the officials should ensure that such structures are pulled down completely.”

“Details of each and every unauthorised structure needs to be registered and if the Assistant Municipal Commissioner concerned fails to take action, and if there is any delay, then that official will face disciplinary action,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

