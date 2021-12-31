New Delhi: India has recorded its ‘first Omicron death’ after a 52-year-old man who had tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus died of a cardiac arrest in the Pimpri district of Maharashtra. The state, however, has attributed the demise to his underlying medical situation and chose not to declare it the first casualty of the variant.Also Read - Delhi Issues New Guidelines For International Flyers Amid Omicron Surge. Deets Inside

As per the reports, the deceased, a chronic diabetic patient, had recently arrived from Nigeria. He passed away following a heart attack, at the YB Chavan Hospital, in Pimpri Chinchwad (Pune) on Tuesday and his reports on Thursday confirmed he was afflicted by Omicron. Also Read - Vijay Merchant Trophy: BCCI Postpones Under-16 Tournament After Surge In COVID-19 Cases

This comes as the state continued to report a massive spike in Omicron and Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, leading to prohibitory orders clamped in the financial capital Mumbai till January 7. Also Read - Maharashtra Clamps More Restrictions, Imposes Section 144 at Tourist Spots Amid Rising COVID Cases | Check Revised Guidelines Here

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra notched a staggering 198 new cases of Omicron, taking up the state tally from 252 to 450, with Mumbai accounting for the highest number, at 190. Among the infectees, 30 have a history of recent foreign travel and the rest are their close contacts, and emerged from community surveillance.

On the Covid-19 front, the state count also rose significantly – from 3,900 to 5,368 now, and the fatalities increased from 20 on Wednesday to 22, with the mortality rate remaining steady at 2.12 per cent.

A total of 133,748 people are in home isolation and another 1,078 in institutional quarantine. Mumbai, Pune and Thane are at the top with the highest number of active cases, which zoomed up from 14,065 on Wednesday to 18,217 on Thursday, with a recovery rate of 97.55 per cent.