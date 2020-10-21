Mumbai: At least five persons died and 34 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said. Also Read - Maharashtra Latest News, October 20: Mob Attacks 'Gau Rakshak' in Nalasopara in Presence of Cops

The accident took place at Kondaibari Ghat around 3.15 am when the private bus was going from Malkapur to Surat in Gujarat, he said.

As per preliminary information, the bus driver was speeding and lost control over the wheels in the ghat section following which the vehicle fell into the nearly 30-feet deep gorge, he said.

Police and local rescue teams rushed to the spot on getting information about the accident.

“Five people were killed and 34 others received injuries,” the police official said.

The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Visarwadi, he said.

(With agency inputs)