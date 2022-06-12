New Delhi: A five-year-old boy was killed by stray dogs in Katol town of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. The minor boy was mauled to death by the stray dogs, who dragged him to a construction site, while he had stepped out for a walk with his sister.Also Read - Maharashtra Announces Helpline to Prevent Child Labour

The incident took place in Dhantoli area of the town, around 60 km from Nagpur, on Saturday morning, police said.

The minor boy had gone out for a walk with his sister when some stray dogs attacked him. While his sister tried to shoo the stray dogs away, they dragged the boy to a construction site.

The parents and passersby rushed to the site and the bleeding child was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Katol police.