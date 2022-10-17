New Delhi: All flights will remain suspended at the Mumbai airport for six hours on Tuesday as maintenance work needs to be carried out. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) authorities said the runway will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18.Also Read - Good News! Delhi Airport's Expanded Area for International Transfers to be Operational Soon

As a part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like repair of edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other major tasks will be undertaken, the MIAL said.

FLIGHTS RESCHEDULED DURING CLOSURE PERIOD

Several flights during the closure period have already been rescheduled to facilitate smooth completion of the maintenance work, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities said.

The closure of the runway has been planned on the leanest day of week, which is Tuesday when air traffic volume is typically low during afternoon hours.

Notably, the runway closure is a yearly practice at the airport and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers’ safety. A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed.

However, the CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the October 18 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.