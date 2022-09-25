Mumbai: Flights will remain suspended at Mumbai airport for six hours from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18 owing to monsoon runway repair and maintenance work.Also Read - Mumbai Police Receives Hoax Call Claiming Threat to Lives of Mumbai International Airport Employees

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) authorities announced that the runway will remain closed from 11 AM to 5 PM on October 18, where work on runway 14/32 and 09/27 will be carried out for repair and maintenance work. A notice for the same has also been issued to airlines, crew, pilots etc. The MIAL further added that as a part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like repair of edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other major tasks will be undertaken.

FLIGHTS RESCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 18

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities informed that it has already rescheduled flights for the runway closure period to facilitate smooth completion of the maintenance work.

The closure of the runway has been planned on the leanest day of week, which is Tuesday when air traffic volume is typically low during afternoon hours. Reports state that airfares for travel on October 18 have also not jumped yet as compared to other dates. The MIAL stated that this annual practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety.