Mumbai: As the crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally Shiv Sena escalates, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that his party will work to save the government. "A floor test will decide who has majority," Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party, or MVA, is a Shiv Sena ally, told reporters this evening