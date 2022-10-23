Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench on Saturday ordered those interested in feeding dogs to “formally adopt” them while issuing a slew of directions regarding the feeding of stray dogs. The Court issued a slew of directions and directed the civic officials and the police to take “stern action” against anyone obstructing them from acting against the menace of stray dogs. The court ordered people interested in feeding strays to first formally adopt them and only feed them inside their homes.Also Read - Xi Jinping Set To Secure Historic Third Term As China Removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre, its authorities and MCD on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging sections of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957 granting power to the civic body to "detain" and "destroy" unregistered/street/ stray dogs found wandering in public places.

It is noted, that in recent times several complaints have come up across the country regarding the problems of stray dogs. On Monday, in a shocking incident, a one-year-old child died after he was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Noida area, sparking massive protests.

The child was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, as per Gautam Budh Nagar Police. Residents of a housing society in Noida’s sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night protesting against the authority for failing to provide shelters for stray dogs.