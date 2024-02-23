Home

Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Dies At 86

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Dies At 86

Joshi was admitted in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday and was severely ill, the hospital had said in a statement on Thursday.

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Dies At 86

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leaver Manohar Joshi passed away at around 3 am on Friday due to age-related health complications. The former Lok Sabha leader was 86. Joshi was admitted in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday and was severely ill, the hospital had said in a statement on Thursday.

Trending Now

Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and served as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.