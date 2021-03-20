Mumbai: Giving a sensational twist to the SUV case, former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Saturday accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption and alleged that the minister wanted his team member, arrested cop Sachin Vaze, to ‘collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and hookah parlours. Also Read - Param Bir Singh Transferred For Free and Fair Probe of Ambani Bomb Scare Case, Says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Taking strong umbrage at Deshmukh’s remarks that Singh’s transfer as Commandant-General of Maharashtra Home Guards was not for administrative purposes, but for “unpardonable lapses” by his team, the ex-Mumbai top cop shot off an eight-page missive to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, making shocking revelations. Also Read - Who is Hemant Nagrale: Know About The New Mumbai Police Chief Who Replaces Param Bir Singh

Notably, Param Bir Singh was last week replaced as Mumbai Police Commissioner over “unforgivable” lapses in the Mukesh Ambani security scare probe. Param Bir Singh has made the allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Also Read - Hemant Nagrale Appointed Mumbai's New Police Commissioner, Replaces Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices". "HM Deshmukh expressed to Sachin Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 cr/month," letter reads pic.twitter.com/g6gSIaKIww — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

Bringing explosive allegations in a letter, Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh called Sachin Vaze to his official residence several times over the past few months and “repeatedly instructed” him to “assist in collection of funds” for him.

The letter adds that for achieving this target of Rs 100 crore per month, Anil Deshmukh told Sachin Vaze that “there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores was achievable.”

On the other hand, Anil Deshmukh tweeted that the ex-Mumbai police chief was levelling false allegations against him to save himself from action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiran.

But even as the issue threatens to shake the foundation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, top leaders remained incommunicado.

The SUV case refers to the explosives-laden Scorpio that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.