Four Bodies Recovered, Several Still Trapped After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Company in Raigad

As per preliminary reports, a suspected gas leak may have led to the explosion and the fire that led to chaos and the flames started spreading in other units within the factory premises, said an eyewitness.

Mumbai: Four bodies were recovered from Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred on Friday. Many are still feared trapped on the burning premises where more than four dozen workers are said to be on duty on Friday. The incident took place at around 10.30 am. The explosion ignited a fire, which subsequently caused barrels containing chemicals on the premises to explode.

Both the police and fire brigade teams are actively conducting search and rescue operations, with the additional assistance of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Maharashtra | Three bodies recovered from Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred last night. NDRF team reached there last and is continuing the rescue operation. (Pics: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/6VdsEVPp5i — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

The deafening blast was heard and then thick dark smoke was seen emanating from the factory premises of BlueJet Healthcare Ltd., said an official of Mahad MIDC Police Station.

Among the five injured, the condition of two is stable and three others are reported to be critical at the Mahad rural hospital where they are being treated.

