New Delhi: Four children had reportedly tested ‘HIV positive’ and one of them died following a blood transfusion procedure in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The kids were being treated for Thalassemia for which Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) tested blood had to be transfused but in the absence of the facility, they got the contaminated blood, according to an official statement issued by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).Also Read - Coronavirus Not Gone Yet, Maharashtra CM Urges All Not to Lower Guard. Here's What He Said

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report which informed about the incident. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victim’s children, a report by news agency ANI said. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report on the matter within six weeks.

The report is expected to include action taken or proposed to be taken, against the erring public servants or officials if found guilty. He has also been asked to report if any interim compensation or any further payment of compensation was given to the Next of Kin of the deceased child and the treatment initiated by the State for the other victim children, the statement read.

A notice has also been issued to the Secretary, Food and Drug Department, Government of Maharashtra, to submit its report regarding the preliminary investigation and the criminal proceedings initiated in the matter, within six weeks.

According to the media report, carried out on May 26, 2022, the State Health Department has started taking action against the culprits, after a high-level investigation. It is also stated that previously, five children, suffering from Thalassemia, got infected by Hepatitis C while two children were infected with Hepatitis B.