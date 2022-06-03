Pune, Maharashtra: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked citizens to remain vigilant and continue using face masks. Speaking to reporters, after a meeting with the state’s COVID task force, Pawar asserted that the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues. Furthermore, the Deputy CM asserted that the state government and its administrative machinery were keeping a vigil to ensure things don’t go out of hand.Also Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time

Echoing similar remarks, Maharashtra CM had also urged citizens to use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don’t wish to experience COVID-19 restrictions again. Speaking at the state COVID-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight. Also Read - Scientists Identify New Coronavirus Commonly Found In Rodents

“If people don’t want restrictions again, they should follow discipline on their own. Use masks, observe physical distance, sanitize and vaccinate,” he said, adding that the cases had risen by seven-fold in the last one-and-half month. Also Read - Corbevax Gets DCGI Nod As Covid Booster Shot For Those 18 And Above

State Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, who gave a detailed presentation of the virus situation during the meeting, said the the state reported the lowest 626 active cases on April 16 this year, while it had risen to over 4,500 on Thursday.

Maharashtra reported 1,045 new Covid-19 cases today. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported 704 infections. Besides, Thane, Pune and some other urban areas are driving the surge and account for 97 per cent of the tally. Mumbai’s positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6 per cent, double that of the state, which was 3 per cent.

(With Inputs From Agencies)