Frad Alert: Unemployed Man, Textile Businessman Cheated in lakhs In Navi Mumbai, Probe On

Mumbai: A 27-year-old unemployed man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs three lakh by a person who promised to get him a job. The accused, whom the victim knew, promised to get him a permanent job with the SSC/HSC Board office at Vashi in Navi Mumbai in June last year and took Rs three lakh from him, an official from Vashi police station told news agency PTI.

Following the victim’s complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), he said.

Another similar incident

A 35-year-old man was cheated a textile businessman of Rs 50 lakh, an official at the Navi Mumbai police said. The accused, according to the complaint filed at the APMC police station, approached the 56-year-old victim and asked him and his son to invest in a club business promising 25 per cent partnership and lucrative returns.

They then signed an MoU and the victim made a payment of Rs 50 lakh to the accused. Later, when the victim enquired about the returns, he was informed that the business has been already sold to some partners of the accused, the official said, adding the offence took place between February 2022 and May 2023.

The victim on Wednesday lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.