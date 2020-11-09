Nagpur: An unidentified caller allegedly siphoned off Rs 9 lakh from bank account of a man residing near Nagpur, after asking the latter’s teenage son to download an application on his father’s phone. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Stand in Lake Water For 3 Hours in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Here's Why

The online fraud incident took place on Wednesday evening, police said. Also Read - Nagpur Man Cuts 4 Birthday Cakes With Sword, Arrested After Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

“The victim, Ashok Manwate, a resident of Koradi, has lodged a complaint in this connection,” a police official said. Also Read - User Claims to Receive Fake iPhone 11 Pro From Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, Shares Video | Watch

“The victim’s 15-year-old son was using his father’s phone when he received a call from an unknown number on Wednesday. The caller introduced himself as a customer care executive of a digital payments company,” he said, adding that the mobile phone was linked to Manwate’s bank account.

The caller told the boy that he would increase the credit limit of his father’s digital payment account and asked him to download an application of a remote desktop software on the phone for same, he said.

“As soon as the boy downloaded the app, the caller gained access of the phone remotely and siphoned off Rs 8.95 lakh from Manwate’s bank account,” the official said.

An offence under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act has been registered.

(With inputs from PTI)