Mumbai: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra recorded a fresh spike in new COVID cases with 44,38 reported in the last 24 hours taking the active cases to 2,02,259, according to the data state health department on Sunday evening.

During the last 24 hours, 15,351 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,72,432. The recovery rate in the state is 94.98 per cent. The health bulletin said 12 people died due to COVID-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 2.04 per cent.

According to the official data, out of 7,05,45,105 laboratory samples, 69,20,044 have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. A total of 10,76,996 people are in-home quarantine and 2,614 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

207 new Omicron cases:

Amid a spread of the new COVID variant in India, Maharashtra reported 207 new cases of Omicron variant on Sunday. With this, the total Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 1,216. Out of 1,216 Omcron cases, 454 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

As per the bulletin, of 207 Omicron cases, 155 have been reported by B J Medical College and 52 have been reported by the National Institute of Virology. Following these, Sangli reported (57), Mumbai (40), Pune MC (22), Nagpur (21), Pimpri-Chinchwad MC (15), Thane MC (12) and Kolhapur (8).

Mumbai reports 19,474 fresh cases:

Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 19,474 fresh COVID-19 cases and during the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone up to 9,14,572.

Seven people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the COVID-19 in Mumbai to 16,406.

A total of 8,063 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 7,78,119. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 85 per cent.

