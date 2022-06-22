Maharashtra Crisis: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening. Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad. Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.Also Read - After Uddhav’s Address, Eknath Shinde Says Crucial To Get Out Of Unnatural Front For Survival of Party | Key Points
The NCP leaders held discusions with the chief minister at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known.
Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis:

- Reports suggest that Uddhav Thackeray will vacate the chief minister house.
- Sharad Pawar urged Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to offer Chief Minister position to Eknath Shinde.
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrived in the evening at the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai.
- Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealing to him to “consider the demands of revolting MLAs in favour of Hindutva”. She also appeals to the CM that he should not take action against these MLAs.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state via Facebook Live amid his resignation buzz.
- The legislature party meeting was cancelled.
- Shiv Sena asks all party MLAs to attend legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 pm.
- Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns from Surat; says he was forcibly admitted to hospital, given injections.
- Maharashtra Governor, CM test positive for COVID-19 Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweets: “Ongoing political developments a journey towards dissolution of the State Assembly.” Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath arrives in Mumbai to meet party legislators.
- Nath speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over phone, meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
- Maharashtra Congress legislature party meets. Nath says Congress MLAs not for sale.
- On arrival in Guwahati, Sena rebel leader Shinde claims he has 40 MLAs with him.
- Chartered flight carrying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs lands at Guwahati. The MLAs include ministers of state Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre and Bachu Kadu of Sena ally Prahar Janshakti Party.
- Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, fly to Guwahati in the wee hours.