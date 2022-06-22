Maharashtra Crisis: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening. Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad. Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.Also Read - After Uddhav’s Address, Eknath Shinde Says Crucial To Get Out Of Unnatural Front For Survival of Party | Key Points

The NCP leaders held discusions with the chief minister at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known.

Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis: