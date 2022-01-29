Maharashtra: The Gandhidham-Puri Express train on Jan. 29, caught fire near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra. According to reports, the fire broke out in the pantry car of the superfast train at around 10:30 am today.

There are no passenger casualties in the incident, said Western Railway chief Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur. He further informed that the local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately.

Fire, that broke out in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express, being doused at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra. All passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/ascysO1WYA — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

“The WR officials, local fire brigade and the train staff immediately got on to extinguishing the fire and detached the affected pantry car to prevent the flames spreading to adjoining coaches,” Thakur told IANS.

Local eyewitnesses claimed that there was panic among the passengers as smoke from the burning pantry car entered the air-conditioned coaches, but it was not clear if any other bogies were also affected by the flames.

Nandurbar district, located in northwest corner of Maharashtra, is around 450 kms away from Mumbai.