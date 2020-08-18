New Delhi: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged people of his state to avoid crowding during the festival and follow guidelines about the height of idols and their immersion. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 4 Popular Bhog That You Can Offer to Lord Ganpati And Please Him During The Festival

"The forthcoming Ganeshotsav which comes against the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis should be celebrated peacefully, keeping social responsibility in mind," Thackeray said in a statement.

He also urged people to adhere to the health protocols and said no processions should be taken out before installing and immersing idols to avoid crowding.

Thackeray said this while reviewing the festival preparations with top officials through video conference where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope were also present.

“Guidelines (issued by the state home department) say that the height of idols installed by sarvajanik Ganesh mandals (groups which celebrate the festival in public) should be (maximum of) four feet and that of idols installed at home be two feet. Ganesh mandals should facilitate online `darshan’ of idols,” Thackeray said.

The Ganesh festival, which in normal times brings lakhs of people on roads in a city like Mumbai, will begin on August 22 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, people from all religions have cooperated with the government during festivals during lockdown, the chief minister noted.

He also asked local government bodies to create a maximum number of artificial ponds to avoid crowding during immersion of idols.