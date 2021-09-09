Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: In a bid to contain the spread of the virus during this festival season, Mumbai Police on Thursday decided to impose Section 144 of CrPC in the city from September 10-19. “Mumbai Police impose Sec 144 CrPC in Mumbai from 10-19 Sept. No Ganpati processions will be allowed. More than 5 people not allowed to gather at a place. Devotees to take darshan of Lord Ganesha online. Order applicable under the jurisdiction area of Mumbai Police Commissionerate,” news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi Song Vighnaharta: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma Perform Energetic Ganpati Dance - Watch

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had prohibited public from visiting Ganesh mandals on Ganesh Chaturthi. The government had directed the mandal organisers to make darshan available online or through other electronic means.

Mumbai civic body had also issued guidelines for the Ganpati festival beginning from Friday and banned the physical darshan for devotees at public pandals as well as imposed restrictions on the number of participants in processions during the celebrations.

Here are the guidelines issued by BMC:

For bringing the idols of the deity and during their immersion, there will not be more than 10 people in the processions of public mandals and not more than five for the household Ganpatis

All devotees should wear masks and observe social distancing. Also, the 10 participants should have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose

BMC has banned physical darshan for devotees at the public Ganpati pandals and appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity.

The mandals falling in COVID-19 containment zones will have to make arrangements for the immersion of the Ganpati idols in the pandal premises or postpone it.

In sealed buildings, devotees will have to make arrangements for the immersion of idols at home.

If a house/building is declared a containment zone, the rules for it should be followed during the festival.

The cap on the height of Ganpati idols and restrictions on celebrations have been imposed for the second year in a row to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“Considering the potential danger of a third COVID-19 wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav mandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media,” the civic body said.