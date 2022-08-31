Mumbai: The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on Wednesday in India. Apart from grandeur pandals, the idols of Lord Ganesha were installed in homes across the country with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. With 2022 bringing back Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following two years of COVID-19 threats, excitement among people has been much high this time.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This Unique Ganesh Idol Stands Up & Gives Blessings When Someone Touches His Feet | Watch

On Monday evening, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing.

This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has collaborated with JioMart and Paytm for this initiative. A large number of devotees travel to Lalbaug every year to catch a glimpse of Bappa after their wishes are granted.

A report by news agency ANI on Wednesday said that under JioMart, prasad is available in the form of two laddus and orders will only be taken for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

On the other hand, through Paytm, prasad will be available in the form of 250 grams of dry fruits and will be available to devotees all over India.

“With the Paytm Super App, Bappa’s prasad is just a click away. The dry fruit prasad can be ordered from anywhere in the country and it will get delivered within 2-5 days. The prasad can be ordered in two pack sizes — 250 gm for ₹400. To place an order, open the Paytm app and click on the Ganesh Utsav icon on the home page,” a statement from Paytm said.

Interested devotees can order prasad by visiting the following link- https://lalbaugcharaja.com/en/online-prasad/

LALBAUGCHA RAJA: LIVE DARSHAN