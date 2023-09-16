Home

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off ‘Namo Express’, Announces 5 More Special Trains, 338 Buses

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is round the corner; Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has flagged off a Ganpati special train 'Namo Express' and has also announced the arrangement of five other special trains and more than 300 buses for the devotees on this auspicious festival.

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesha is round the corner and will celebrated with pomp and joy in the nation, especially Maharashtra on September 18, 2023. On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has announced special trains and buses in the state for the devotees; a ‘Ganpati Special Train’ Namo Express has also been flagged. Apart from this, it has also been announced that five other special trains and 336 buses will be arranged for, in the state for the devotees, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Read further to know more about the special ‘Namo Express’ and what else has been announced by Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis..

Maharashtra Dy CM Flags Off ‘Ganpati Special Train’

As mentioned earlier, the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has flagged off a new, special train on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. This ‘Ganpati Special Train’ is known as ‘Namo Express’ and this runs from Mumbai’s Dadar Station to Konkan. In the video below, you can see Devendra Fadnavis flagging off the train using a satin, orange flag amidst ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chants; the Deputy CM can also be seen waving to the passengers.

Devendra Fadnavis Announces New Trains, Special Buses For Devotees

Apart from flagging off the Namo Express, Devendra Fadnavis has also announced five other special trains and 338 buses in the state, for the devotees to travel comfortably on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Maharashtra Dy CM has said, “Ganesh Utsav is a huge festival in Maharashtra and is celebrated at a very large scale, especially in Mumbai and there are several people living in this city who belong to Konkan region and want to go to their village or home for the festival.’

Devendra Fadnavis has also said, ‘For this, Maharashtra BJP has announced six special trains and 338 buses; the party will ensure that the citizens of the state are able to use these special transports comfortably. The Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the entire team has been working and is responsible for this project. This initiative is not new, we have been doing this for several years but this year, we are doing it at a bigger scale.’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bank Holidays List

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19, and on the tenth day, which is Thursday, September 28, Ganesh Visarjan, will take place. According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 12:39 pm on September 18, and end at 1:43 PM on September 19. The 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival will conclude on September 28 with Ganpati Visarjan.

September 17, 2023- Sunday, a weekly holiday (banks across the country are closed on this day).

September 18, 2023 – Banks will remain closed in Karnataka and Telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

September 19, 2023 – Banks will remain closed on Vinayaka Chaturthi in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

September 20, 2023 – Banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa due to Vinayaka Chaturthi (second day) and Nuvakai.

