Home

Maharashtra

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Restricts Plying Of Heavy Vehicles, Privates Buses | Check Full Traffic Advisory

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Restricts Plying Of Heavy Vehicles, Privates Buses | Check Full Traffic Advisory

For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Mumbai Police said a total of 13,726 police personnel will be deployed across the city.

Mumbai Police said a complete ban will be enforced on the movement of all types of heavy commercial vehicles and private buses in South Mumbai.

Mumbai: For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Mumbai Police restricted plying of heavy vehicles and privates buses in the city. Mumbai Police on Sunday said it has made special traffic arrangements to avoid congestion and logjams on roads during the festivities from September 19 to 29.

Trending Now

Mumbai Police shared details of elaborate arrangements to keep traffic moving during the festivities, including diversions, no-entry points and alternate routes.

You may like to read

A total of 13,726 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai during the Ganesh festival, police informed.

Furthermore, police said a complete ban will be enforced on the movement of all types of heavy commercial vehicles and private buses in South Mumbai.

Meanwhile, as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started, there was an air of celebration and festive fervour not just in Maharashtra but across the country, on Monday.

Across Ganesh pandals or mandals in Maharashtra, devotees are eagerly awaiting the arrival of ‘Gajanana’.

Locals are also busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangoli designs while also bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Markets and streets bustled with people, as they made their last-minute purchases for the festival. Shopowners logged robust sales of decorative materials, lights, lamps, crockery and clothes.

Vendors were seen selling garlands, fruits, sweets and ‘Matoli’ items such as betel nuts, local citrus fruits, coconuts and incense. Exquisitely carved Ganesha idols by artisans and students awaited their arrival at mandals ahead of the festival.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES