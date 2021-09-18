Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Just a day ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan 2021, Mumbai Police on Saturday gave details of the preparation and said it is well prepared for the Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan on September 19. Giving details of arrangement, Mumbai Polcie said that fixed points and patrolling will be deployed at all sensitive spots and areas. Moreover, heavy bandobast is being deployed at all immersion points.Also Read - BMC's Latest Sero-Survey Report Finds Over 86% of Mumbai's Population Have COVID-19 Antibodies

Mumbai Police said arrangements such as lighting, cranes, swimmers, ambulance, fire service and all other safety measures are being undertaken in coordination with the departments concerned. Apart from this, Mumbai Police said anti-sabotage measures, Night Patrolling and Good Morning Squad operations will be undertaken.

"Extra Manpower is being deployed in the form of – 100 officers and 1500 men from Local Arms and various branches, 3 Company of SRPF, 1 Company of CRPF, 500 Home Guards, 275 Constables from outside units," Mumbai Police added.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed to have deployed more than 25,000 workers at city beaches to avoid any untoward incident. It must be noted that Sunday (September 19) will be observed as Anant Chaturdashi and will mark the last day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Mumbai, the police had imposed Section 144 from September 10 to 19 to curb the public celebrations in view of the COVID pandemic.

The BMC in the beginning of the festival had said that no processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can’t gather at a place.

Issuing guidelines, the BMC on Friday said 338 Nirmalya Kalash have been set up at city beaches and 182 vans from the solid waste management department will be deployed for picking up the flowers.

The BMC also stated that as a precautionary measure, it has set up 3,707 flood lights, 116 search lights, 48 observation towers, 36 motor boats and 30 rafts at the natural immersion sites. The BMC said a total of 715 lifeguards will be kept on standby on Sunday.

In areas like D-Ward (Girgaon, Malabar Hill), K-West (Juhu) and T-Ward (Mulund), the BMC officials have introduced an online link for devotees to book their preferred time slots for immersion.

The BMC also stated that it has set up 173 artificial lakes in all the 24 municipal wards. Besides, there are 73 natural immersion sites, too, in Mumbai.