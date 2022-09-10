Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Latest Update: Neary 19 people died, 14 of them due to drowning, in different incidents during the immersion of Ganesh idols in various parts of Maharashtra. Giving details, police said in Wardha district three persons drowned at Sawangi, while another one drowned at Devli. Two persons drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district when they went for immersion of idols, he said.Also Read - Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Devotees In Large Nos Turn Up For Immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol

Notably, the 10-day Ganesh festival, which had started on August 31, ended on Friday. According to officials, two persons died of drowning in separate incidents at Supa and Belvandi in Ahmednagar district and two others died in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

One each died in Pune's rural part, Dhule, Satara and Solapur city, he said and added that four persons died in a road accident at Sakkardara area of Nagpur city during Ganesh immersion.

In Thane, a 55-year-old woman was killed and four others injured after a tree collapsed on a Ganesh pandal in Kolbad area amid rains. The incident occurred on Friday night, a civic official said.

“A huge tree fell on the pandal while the aarti of the Lord Ganesh was going on as part of the immersion of the idol. The woman, Rajashri Walavalkar, was seriously injured in the mishap. All of them were rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” the official said.

Meanwhile, at least 11 persons, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured after suffering an electric shock at Panvel in Raigad district during a procession. The incident took place on Friday evening at Wadghar Koliwada after a cable of an electric generator snapped, an official said.

While some of them were rushed to a private hospital, others were taken to a state-run hospital in Panvel, he said adding all are responding well to the treatment.

Some law and order related incidents were also reported in parts of the state during the immersion of idols.

A scuffle broke out between the supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at Tophkhana in Ahmednagar district, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)