Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2022 LIVE Updates: A sizeable number of devotees turned up on Saturday for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the Arabian sea, rivers and other water bodies on Friday as the ten-day Ganesh festival concluded with huge processions in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. The festival dedicated to the Lord Ganesh had begun on August 31. At the culmination of the festival on Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesh were taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. The Mumbai Traffic Police has also issued an update on roads to avoid as huge processions were being taken out in the city for Ganesh Visarjan. Stay tuned to India.com all updates related to Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai and other cities.Also Read - 6 Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion In Haryana's Mahendergarh and Sonipat; CM Khattar Expresses Grief

