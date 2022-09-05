Mumbai: Mumbaikars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. The covid curbs, which played a spoilsport for the last two years, were lifted this time, which added more excitement amongst the devotees. However, the noise level in the city has surpassed the previous records.Also Read - Durga Puja Boosts Revenge Travel In North Bengal, 70 Per Cent Hotel Rooms Booked

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival which starts on August 31 this year and comes to an end with devotees bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water on September 9. Also Read - Postcards From Kolkata: Durga Puja Celebrations Begin In City of Joy | PHOTOS

According to a Times Now report, the drums, loudspeakers and metal plates together contributed in pushing the noise level the highest ever, which was recorded at 115.6dB at the Babulnath corner of Marine Drive and the Bandra region touched 112.1dB. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Craving For Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad? Here’s How You Can Get It Online

Linking Road also witnessed a high level of sound when a metal cylinder was beaten with a metal hammer and the metal barriers of the Metro construction at SV Road reflected it. The noise level was recorded at 109.4dB. The loudest noise level so far was recorded in 2019 at 111.5 dB.