‘Gang-War’ Among Maharashtra Govt Alliance Partners: Uddhav Thackeray On BJP MLA Shooting Sena Leader

Uddhav Thackeray also attacked Narendra Modi for making frequent trips to Maharashtra and claimed that the Prime Minister "takes something to Gujarat" from the state every time he visits.

Maharashtra News: Amidst the backdrop of the shooting of a Eknath Shinde faction Sena leader by a BJP MLA two days ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray Sunday claimed that a “gang war” has erupted amongst the alliance partners in the Maharashtra government.

Addressing a public rally at Sawantwadi in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, Uddhav Thackeray said the previous Shiv-Sena BJP government in the 1990s had broken the back of underworld gangs in Mumbai.

“But now, in the present government, a gang war has broken out. The third gang is neck deep in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and hence has no time to raise its head,” Thackeray alleged without naming any ally in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

‘PM Modi should understand…’

The former chief minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should understand that the state BJP unit has “weakened” due to the induction of leaders into it by breaking other parties.

“Modi should understand that the Maharashtra BJP unit has weakened due to the trend of breaking other parties and the induction of leaders into its fold,” he said.

Thackeray stated that the country does not need a government with absolute majority but a regime of the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed by various opposition parties, which will take everyone along.

“If the BJP wins again in the Lok Sabha polls (due in a few months), there will be no Republic Day next year,” he claimed, adding that he was not opposed to any individual but against lies and dictatorship.

PM takes something away from Maharashtra on every visit

Thackeray also attacked Modi for making frequent trips to Maharashtra and claimed that the Prime Minister “takes something to Gujarat” from the state every time he visits.

“Every time he comes here, he takes away something from the state to Gujarat. The Navy Day was celebrated on the Konkan coast in Sindhudurg. The PM came here and then I hear that the submarine tourism project which I cleared when I was the chief minister is being shifted to Gujarat,” he claimed.

Notably, the state government has clarified there is no such plan to shift the project.

“Every time the PM comes here he takes away something. He did not come here when the region suffered two cyclones – Tauktae and Nisarg. He gave no financial assistance,” Thackeray alleged.

“Do we need such a PM?” he asked the gathering.

Sena leader shooting

Thackeray’s remarks came in the backdrop of the brazen shooting of a local Shiv Sena leader from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district.

Gaikwad had pumped six bullets into Kalyan Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter’s associate Rahul Patil late Friday night inside the cabin of the Hill Line police station’s senior inspector.

The three-time Kalyan East MLA has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case.

Gaikwad (56) admitted to opening fire, telling a news channel that he was provoked as his son was being beaten up in the presence of police during the incident that took place on Friday night.

The BJP leader and his two associates were produced before a magistrate on Saturday evening and sent to 14-day police remand.

The condition of the Sena leader is stated to be critical.

(With PTI inputs)

