‘Gang War Going On’: Sanjay Raut Attacks CM Shinde Amid Maratha Reservation Row

The Maharashtra government has expanded the scope of the Justice (retd) Sandip Shinde Committee formed to study the feasibility of giving Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members in view of the protests spearheaded by Jarange.

Mumbai: As a major political war rages between the Maharashtra government and the Opposition over the prickly issue of Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that there is a war going on in the cabinet on this matter. Raut further said that the whole situation in the state has deteriorated due to the issue and the Chief Minister has no control over it.

“There is a gang war going on in the cabinet on this matter. OBC vs. Maratha is going on…The whole atmosphere has deteriorated in this manner. The Chief Minister has no control over this. Be it, Shambhuraj Desai or Chhagan Bhujbal, this situation never occurred in the state,” Raut said speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, “There is a gang war going on in the cabinet on this matter. OBC vs. Maratha is going on…The whole atmosphere has deteriorated in this manner. The Chief Minister has no control over this. Be it,… pic.twitter.com/869szDhJzR — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The issue of Maratha quota, which saw activist Manoj Jarange undertaking a nine-day fast and setting December 24 deadline for its resolution, and the political fallout of the reservation agitation, was discussed at a meeting yerterday.

In the meeting, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said the government needs to ensure that bogus Kunbi caste certificates are not distributed to those seeking reservation under the other backward classes category, according to the sources.

They said Shinde expressed displeasure over contradictory comments made by ministers on the Maratha reservation issue and cautioned nothing should be said that could fuel tension.

Bhujbal, an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, on Monday said “backdoor” attempts to grant reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category will be opposed.

Among the demands of Jarange is that Marathas be given Kunbi certificates so that they can get reservation in education and government jobs under the OBC category. Kunbis are recognised as an OBC community in Maharashtra, where they enjoy quota benefits.

