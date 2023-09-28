Home

Maharashtra

Ganpati Visarjan: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Bans Entry of Heavy Vehicles to City

Ganpati Visarjan Traffic Advisory: Mumbai Police said the entry of heavy vehicles to the Greater Mumbai road will be prohibited on September 28 from 10 AM to 6 AM of the next morning.

Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai: For Ganpati Visarjan in the city, Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory for smooth vehicular movement and more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, have been deployed to ensure the safety of the citizens. Apart from this, several special Mumbai Local Tains will also run on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on the night of Anant Chaturdashi for passengers returning after immersion of idols.

Mumbai Police said heavy security arrangements will be in force for Eid-e-Milad, which will be marked by organising processions on Friday.

Security Arrangements in Mumbai

As part of the security arrangements, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed 1,337 lifeguards, including 1,035 at 69 natural water bodies and 302 at around 200 artificial ponds, and arranged 53 motorboats at natural water bodies, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ganesh Visarjan Venue Details

During Ganesh Visarjan, thousands of Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi. The Ganeshotsav, which started on September 19, is being celebrated with great fervor in various parts of the country.

Ganesh Visarjan: Check Traffic Advisory In Mumbai

Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory and said the regulations have been notified in order to ensure that there is no inconvenience faced by the public and that there’s a smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

The vehicles that are exempted from the traffic order include vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread and bakery products.

Tankers with drinking water, petrol, diesel and kerosene, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles as well as school buses are also exempted from the restrictions.

Security Beefed up in Mumbai

Mumbai Police said it will deploy more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident during processions.

During the day, various Muslim organisations and religious leaders have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on Friday.

Special Mumbai Local Trains To Run In Mumbai

Over 18 special Mumbai Local Train services will be operated on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on the night of Anant Chaturdashi (September 28), which is the last day of the Ganapati festival. Notably, these trains will run for passengers returning after immersion of Ganesha idols.

Over 10 suburban special trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, Thane, and Belapur stations on the intervening night of September 28 and September 29.

The Western Railway will run eight suburban special services between Churchgate and Virar stations from 12.15 am on September 29.

