Home

Maharashtra

Mumbaikars Attention! Gateway Of India New Light & Sound Show Begins Today | Deets Here

Mumbaikars Attention! Gateway Of India New Light & Sound Show Begins Today | Deets Here

As a way of celebrating 75 years of Independence under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, there will new light and sound show at the Gateway of India.

Mumbaikars Attention! Gateway Of India New Light & Sound Show Begins Today | Deets Here (Pixabay)

Mumbai: One of the most flocked tourist place in the city of dreams is the famous Gateway of India. It is an arch monument built during the 20th century in Bombay, India. The monument was erected to commemorate the landing of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder on their visit to India in 1911. Starting today, there will be a new light and sound show that will be inaugurated today, February 28. It will depict important contribution of Maharashtra ai n the India struggle for Independence.

It is being organised by the state tourism sector to under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of Independence. The show will be jointly organised by the Tourism department of the state government, Union ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC).

You may like to read

Gateway Of India Light And Sound Show

Time: 8 pm onwards

Days: As of now it will held twice a week- Saturday and Sunday

There is information about the online event, if there is any.

About Gateway Of India

Built in Indo-Saracenic style, the foundation stone for the Gateway of India was laid on 31 March 1911. The structure is an arch made of basalt, 26 metres (85 feet) high. The final design of George Wittet was sanctioned in 1914 and the construction of the monument was completed in 1924. The Gateway was later used as a symbolic ceremonial entrance to India for Viceroys and the new Governors of Bombay. It served to allow entry and access to India.

The Gateway of India is located on the waterfront at Apollo Bunder area at the end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Marg in South Mumbai and overlooks the Arabian Sea. The monument has also been referred to as the Taj Mahal of Mumbai, and is the city’s top tourist attraction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.