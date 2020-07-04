New Delhi: Now that wearing a mask is not a mere choice and an obligation in the public places, why not go overboard and be a little extravagant? A resident of Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad, Shankar Kurade, must have thought this before he embarked on this mission of making a gold mask. The mask costs Rs 2.89 lakhs. Also Read - Mumbai Likely to Witness Heavy Rains Today as Well, Read BMC's List of Dos And Dont's Here

Well, only the face cover is made of gold. The threads to tie the mask has been spared of this gold adventure.

But will it serve its purpose of staying away from COVID-19. the Pune man said he was not sure. “It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there is no difficulty in breathing,” he said.