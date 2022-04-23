Mumbai: Mumbaikers will now be able to easily commute as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a tie-up with Google Maps and its partner Lepton which will provide real time updates on road closures in the city. The residents in Mumbai will be able to check live updates on congestion on roads and temporary road closures or diversions in the city. This will help save travel time and commute easily in Mumbai.Also Read - International Flights: Vietjet Announces Resumption Of 6 Flights Between India, Vietnam From April 29 | Details Here

There are currently several infrastructure development projects being carried out across Mumbai. There are also several works of road repairs, sewerages and storm water drain improvements being carried out in the city.

In a statement, the BMC said BMC's Information Technology department felt it was important to facilitate a seamless platform for those communuting in the city.

“With several infrastructure development projects being carried out across Mumbai, and with citizen centric approach, BMC’s Information Technology department felt it was important to facilitate a seamless platform for its various teams at wards and departments such as roads, sewerage, storm water drain, etc. so that they can update the latest information on Google Maps itself,” the BMC said in its statement, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“This will help in getting almost near real-time, and in easy and accurate updates,” the BMC said.