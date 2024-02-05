Home

Maharashtra

Good News For Mumbaikars! Mumbai’s Traffic Woes To End Soon As Coastal Road Project To Open For Public On Feb 20: All You Need to Know

Good News For Mumbaikars! Mumbai’s Traffic Woes To End Soon As Coastal Road Project To Open For Public On Feb 20: All You Need to Know

The Mumbai Costal Road Project will be a blessing for Mumbaikars as they will certainly save at least 70 per cent of their commute time and it will also help lower fuel consumption by 30-34 per cent.

The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 12,700 crore.

Mumbai: Here comes a piece of good news for the Mumbaikars. The traffic woes of the city will edns soon as the first phase of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai coastal road project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19. After the inaugurations, the road will be opened for public from February 20.

Trending Now

Know All About Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The phase of the Mumbai coastal road project, which will connect Worli and Marine Drive, will also include the twin tunnels under Malabar Hill and will be the south-bound stretch.

You may like to read

Giving details to Times of India, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said the entire project of the road connecting Marine Drive and Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be open for the public by May 15.

Authorities said the 10.58-km Mumbai coastal road project will connect south Mumbai to Worli and it has 8 lanes on the surface, and in the tunnel, it has 6.

There will be a dedicated lane for buses on the road as well and the two tunnels of this coastal road, each measuring 2.072 kilometres in length with an internal diameter of 11 metres, are being constructed between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty.

The Mumbai coastal road project will also include a 4.35 km road on reclamation and 2.19 km of bridges.

The excavation work of the southbound tunnel started in January 2021 and concluded in January 2022. Then the boring of the northbound tunnel began in April 2022 and ended in May 2023.

Cost of the Mumbai Costal Road Project

The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 12,700 crore and after completion, this will be India’s first undersea road tunnel. Began in 2018, this project has been also regarded as one of the most expensive projects of the BMC.

Check How Coastal Road Project Will End Mumbai Traffic?

The prime objective of opening the Mumbai Costal Road Project is to ease the traffic of south Mumbai during the morning and evening peak hours. The road has been designed in a way to make connectivity better between the southern and northern parts of the city.

It is expected that the Mumbaikars will certainly save at least 70 per cent of their commute time and it will also help lower fuel consumption by 30-34 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.