Goodbye Mumbai Traffic! Badlapur-Navi Mumbai Tunnel To Cut Travel Time To Just 20 Minutes; Check Details

Travel time between Badlapur and Navi Mumbai will cut down to just 20 minutes with the Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel. Check the key routes, construction update and other details...

Badlapur-Navi Mumbai Tunnel (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most congested cities in India and is also one of the most populated ones. This city is often referred to as the ‘city that never sleeps’ and people here, are always on the go. Even though the Mumbaikars love their city, one problem that they collectively face, is the infamous Mumbai Traffic. Several expressways, flyovers and tunnels have been constructed across the city, to reduce congestions on the roads and many more are under-construction and in the pipeline. One of these projects is the Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel which will cut the travel time to just 20 minutes. Check the key routes, construction update and other details of this tunnel…

Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel To Reduce Travel Time

As mentioned earlier, the Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel, which is still under construction, is expected to cut down the travel time between these two locations, to just mere 20 minutes. Aimed at improving connectivity in this region, this highway through Badlapur East is being expanded to integrate with a unnel, Navi Mumbai.

Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel: Routes, Construction Update

Speaking of the routes that this Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel will include, know that this tunnel will connect Rayate in Kalyan Taluka and the Bendsheel village in Badlapur. This tunnel is further set to integrate Badlapur into a broader network and will link it with major cities like Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Gujarat and Mumbai. As said before, the Badlapur Navi Mumbai Tunnel is under construction and it is expected to be completely operational, by the next year, i.e. 2025.

