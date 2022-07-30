Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sparked a fresh row by saying that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, there will be no money left in the state and it would cease to be the the financial capital of the country. Koshyari was speaking at an event to name a chowk after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai’s Andheri on Friday when he made the statement. He praised the Marwari and the Gujarati community and said wherever they go, they contribute to the development of the place by creating hospitals, schools etc.Also Read - 14 Students Fall ill After Having Dinner in Hostel Mess; Food Poisoning Suspected

#WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

The statement angered the Shiv Sena with party leader Sanjay Raut questioning the silence of chief minister Eknath Shinde on insult of “Marathi manoos” (Marathi speaking sons of the soil) by “BJP-sponsored” governor. Also Read - Horrific Video Shows Man In Nagpur Set Himself Afire Along With Wife, Son In Car

He also shared the video and asked social media users to listen to how the governor ‘hurt’ the Marathi pride. “BJP-sponsored former chief minister, who is now in Maharashtra, has begun insulting the Marathi manoos and Shivaji. If the group (referring to Shinde camp) that broke away on pretext of self-respect and Marathi pride remains silent after hearing this, then it shouldn’t claim to be part of Shiv Sena. CM Shinde, at least condemn the governor. This is an insult to hard working Marathi people,” read a rough translation of Raut’s tweet in Marathi.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had blamed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the split in the party and said Udhav Thackeray forged an alliance with NCP only at the behest of Raut. Speaking to ANI, Athawale had said, “It was not Sharad Pawar but Sanjay Raut who broke Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray decided to go with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) only at the behest of Sanjay Raut.”