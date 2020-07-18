New Delhi: In a grim milestone, Maharashtra on Saturday registered a total of 8,348 Coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to over 3 lakh-mark. The total infections reported in the state now stand at 3,00,937.With 144 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of the deceased has risen to 11,596, a statement by state’s health department said. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Is Govt Planning to Reimpose Lockdown Across State After July 31? | Read Govt's Full Strategy to Contain COVID-19 in State

A total of 5,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count to 1,65,663. Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases, it said.

Further, ahead of Bakri Eid and Ganesh festivals, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today reiterated that religious, social and political gatherings will remain prohibited in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing collectors and municipal commissioners via a virtual meeting, the CM called for replication of the Dharavi model elsewhere in the state to control the viral outbreak.

“Care should be taken to ensure that new containment zones do not get created,” he said.

Notably, the WHO recently praised the successful containment of the coronavirus spread in Dharavi, a major slum pocket in Mumbai.