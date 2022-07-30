Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his Gujarati-Rajasthani remarks and said he has ‘insulted the Marathis’ and ‘crossed every limit’. Uddhav also demanded an apology from the Maharashtra Governor and said the time has come to decide whether he should be sent back home or to jail. He further accused the governor of polarising Hindus living peacefully in Mumbai and Thane.Also Read - Who Is Nihar Thackeray, Uddhav's Nephew And Grandson Of Balasaheb Who Extended Support To Eknath Shinde

“Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail…In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now with these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor’s post,” Thackeray alleged. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Andheri, 10 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Details Here

Addressing a press conference at his residence ‘Matoshree’, Thackeray said, “The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out.” Also Read - Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 48 High-Rise Buildings Near Mumbai Airport

The whole controversy erupted after Koshyari on Friday evening said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are not there in the city.

Koshyari issues clarification

As his remarks kicked up a row, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had “no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people”.

Eknath Shinde doesn’t agree with Koshyari

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he does not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Mumbai, and asserted that the contribution made by Marathi people to the growth of the city can never be disregarded.

“We don’t agree with Koshyari’s view (on Mumbai). It’s his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should take care that his actions are not insulting to others,” Shinde said.

He also said that the governor occupies a constitutional post and he should be careful about not offending anyone through his statements.